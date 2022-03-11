Lego Princess Peach and her iconic castle are on the way (and yes, there's a cake)

Lego Princess Peach will be joining the Super Mario range this year, and numerous sets are due to hit shelves on August 1.

Unveiled as part of Mario Day on March 10, this reveal confirms an accidental leak spotted by JaysBrickBlog (thanks, Eurogamer ) where the company showed off Lego Princess Peach on Instagram ahead of time before hurriedly taking the post down again.

The full unveiling contains more sets than expected, however. In fact, seven new Lego Super Mario sets are due to launch in a few months. That includes Peach's Castle (complete with a cake that's harboring an unwelcome guest) and 'Yoshi's Gift House' as it appeared in Super Mario World on the SNES.

Much like the Mario and Luigi packs, Lego Peach is an interactive figure available via a self-contained starter set that features its own DIY course. It also comes with red Lego fruit that triggers "happy reactions" from Peach. It includes classic villain Lemmy as well, and the whole kit will set you back $59.99 from Lego's official US store or £54.99 in the UK.

Other standouts are Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge (which introduces bean stalks climbing up to a sky level) and a Cat Peach pack with the broomstick-riding Kamek.

Naturally, Lego Peach's Castle is the largest kit of the bunch; it consists of 1,216 pieces, contains five figures including Bowser, and costs $129.99 or £114.99 if you live across the pond. If you're a fan of the castle's appearance in Super Mario 64, it'll probably find its way to your list of the best Lego sets.

Here are all the different sets currently slated for launch this August.

Lego Peach looks like it'll make a great gift for gamers, but if you don't want to wait that long, it's worth dropping in on our Nintendo Switch gifts page. You can also spruce up your setup with the best Nintendo Switch accessories.