Laura Bailey and Troy Baker set to host the Future Game Show Powered by WD_Black

The Future Game Show Powered by WD_Black is returning for this year's E3 with Laura Bailey and Troy Baker set to host.

The showcase will be streamed live on June 13 at 4PM PDT / 7PM EDT / June 14 12AM Midnight BST / 1AM* CEST across Twitch , Facebook , YouTube , Twitter and, of course, GamesRadar .

There's plenty of huge game reveals, trailers, and deep dives with over 40 games from publishers including SEGA, Private Division, Team17, XSEED Games, and more. Expect to be blown away by the lineup, which is officially a part of this year's E3 2021, especially when we have gaming royalty in the form of Laura Bailey and Troy Baker to help guide us through the show.

Bailey, who played Abby in The Last of Us 2 and Black Widow in Marvel's Avengers, said: "I'm beyond excited to be presenting the Future Games Show on June 13 with my good friend and co-star (more times than I can count) Troy Baker! I can’t wait to show you guys some of the incredible games we have coming around the corner. Don’t miss it!”



Baker, who many will know from his role as Joel in The Last of Us, as well as Booker in Bioshock Infinite, and Sam Drake in Uncharted 4, said: “Last year was arguably the most challenging year for games development. Now we’re starting to see the games that will emerge this year and beyond. I’ve gotten a small *peek* behind the curtain and I can’t wait to pull that curtain back even further for you on June 13. Even better, I get to do this with someone I love to share a stage with, one of my best friends and fierce fellow actor, Laura Bailey. See you live for the Future Games Show.”

It's going to be an incredibly busy day on June 13, as the PC Gamer Presents PC Gaming Show Powered by Intel takes place immediately beforehand, which will have 39 new trailers, game announcements, and interviews for you to enjoy.

