Latest Microsoft Flight Simulator update will focus on crashes and bugs

A brand new Microsoft Flight Simulator update is now available.

Developer Asobo has published a brand new slate of patch notes over on the official Microsoft Flight Simulator website, which is available on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Headlining the new update are several stability and performance updates. You'll hopefully see fewer crashes both in-game and on the world map after the update launches, and you'll see fewer crashes relating to the offline AI traffic. Elsewhere in Microsoft Flight Simulator, the game will no longer freeze for a prolonged period of time when connecting or disconnect any peripherals, like VR headsets (VR came to Microsoft Flight Simulator late last year in an update).

There's also a fix for the correct runway to appear during the landing challenge in Nice, and pilots are now displayed in the external plane view camera during the landing challenge in Isafjordur. Finally, achievements will no longer be rewarded in error for certain landing challenges, and the new update has fixed various flight planner bugs relating to Garmin devices, the VFR map, and more.

Elsewhere on the official game's website, developer Asobo provided a roadmap for Microsoft Flight Simulator further down the line. You can check out the complete update roadmap for yourself just below, which runs through to September 2021, which sets the stage for new planes, world updates adding new locations, and much more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator only just launched on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S earlier this week. It's available through Xbox Game Pass on both consoles, and has already implemented all the previous update that the game received on PC, including real-time snow, the big UK and Ireland world update, and much more besides.

