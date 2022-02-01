Microsoft Flight Simulator now lets players glide over the Great Barrier Reef with World Update: Australia

Microsoft Flight Simulator has just received World Update 7: Australia, allowing players to fly above the Great Barrier Reef.

With assistance from Orbx Simulation Systems in Melbourne, Australia, Microsoft has implemented a number of stunning locations from down under in one of the biggest updates yet for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The new update includes four handcrafted airports, five bush trips - including The Great Barrier Reef and Tasmania - as well as five new landing challenges, new discovery flights, and new Photogrammetry Cites. A full list of the new features of the update can be found below as well as on the Xbox Wire website .

Handcrafted Airports

YLRE – Longreach

YMBT – Mount Beauty

YPBO – Paraburdoo

YSHL – Shellharbour

Bush Trips

Tasmania

Southeastern Australia

Sea to Desert

Great Barrier Reef

Northwestern Kimberly Coast

Landing Challenges

Brisbane

Shellharbour

Mt Hotham

Katoomba

Mabuiag

Discovery Flights

Gold Coast

Sydney

Perth

Darwin

Melbourne

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

New Photogrammetry Cites

Adelaide

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

Perth

Hobart

Cairns

Darwin

Townsville

Bunbury

Mackay

Alongside the announcement of this new update, Microsoft also released a breathtaking new trailer for World Update 7 which shows off just how beautiful Australia looks from the sky. In the trailer, we get a glimpse of Byron Bay, Brisbane, The Great Barrier Reef, Perth, and many more locations in stunning real-time 4K. Whether you fancy gliding over Australia’s popular cities or its dusty outback, this new update has you covered.

Not only are players able to purchase the World Update: Australia pack today, but they can also pick up the Fokker F.VII aircraft too. The aircraft, manufactured by Fokker of the Netherlands, is hailed as one of the greats in aircraft history - according to Xbox Wire - and so it makes perfect sense why it would be implemented into the flying sim as part of the Local Legends series - a series that celebrates the history of aviation.