Last posting dates for Christmas: all the holiday shipping deadlines you need to know about

Whether you've been planning for months or you're after some last-minute gifts for gamers, many retailers have now announced their last posting dates for Christmas. In general, stores will be able to ship items ordered in the last week before the big day, but we wouldn't wait too long as many retailers work on a per-item basis. That means getting your order in in time to hit Holiday shipping deadlines has never been more important.

That's because stock shortages on some of the biggest tech items can elongate those shipping times considerably. Of course, finding a PS5 restock or Xbox Series X restock in time for Christmas Day is going to be particularly difficult, but we're seeing these delayed Christmas posting dates on iPads, laptops, and Nintendo Switch bundles as well.

We've been scouring all your favorite retailers to find you the absolute latest posting dates for Christmas, with a range of holiday shipping deadlines for your go-to stores listed below. If you're particularly savvy, it's also worth checking out all the Christmas sales available right now to save some cash on your shopping list at the same time.

US:

Amazon - December 24

December 24 Best Buy - December 22

December 22 Walmart - December 20 (ground shipping)

December 20 (ground shipping) Target - December 24

December 24 GameStop - December 24

UK:

Amazon - December 23

December 23 Argos - December 24

December 24 Currys - December 22

December 22 Game - December 23

December 23 John Lewis - December 22

December 22 Very - December 22

Holiday shipping deadlines in the US

Amazon Amazon - December 24

Amazon US has announced that it will be able to take orders for Christmas right up until December 24 this year. Of course, that's only for Prime members ordering items eligible for same-day delivery, so we'd recommend getting your order in by December 23 at the latest. View current deals



Best Buy Best Buy - December 22

Best Buy allows for three-day shipping at $3.99, though you might also get lucky later and find your products in store for collection. These holiday shipping deadlines will also depend on the gifts you're after and your location, though. View current deals



Walmart Walmart - December 20 (ground shipping)

Walmart Plus members can get free delivery whatever their order value, with two-day and next-day shipping available. However, if you're not a subscriber you can still get speedy free shipping on orders over $35. If you choose ground shipping, however, you'll need to finish up by December 20. View current deals



Target Target - December 24

Target offers in-store collection on a massive range of products, which means you'll be able to click and collect right up until Christmas Eve. That's perfect for any last minute gifts, but if you're after holiday shipping, we'd recommend getting in there before December 22. View current deals



GameStop GameStop - December 24

GameStop is another retailer offering same-day delivery and in-store pickup on certain items, which means you could technically leave your shopping until Christmas Eve. We wouldn't wait too long, though, and in the worst case scenario, you'll need to be at checkout by December 18 taking the retailer's 3-7 holiday shipping window into account. View current deals



Amazon Amazon - December 23

Amazon Prime members can opt for super-fast delivery up until December 23 without paying any extra. That is, of course, only on Prime-eligible items coming straight from the warehouse. If you're not a Prime member, you can still nab free shipping on orders over £20. View current deals



Argos Argos - December 24

Argos is a solid last-minute option; this December 24 date is based on same day delivery (which may be available in your area) or in-store pickup. You'll be able to scan through which stores close to you have stock of your last-minute gifts as well. View current deals



Currys Currys - December 22

The absolute last posting date from Currys is December 22. That's with a £5 shipping charge that will see your goods arrive in time for the big day. However, you can still score free shipping until December 15 and make it in time. View current deals



Game Game - December 23

If you're after some merch, games, accessories - or if your recipient is particularly lucky - consoles ahead of the big day, be sure to get to Game before December 23. That's the absolute last shipping day before Christmas, but you'll be paying £7.99 for the privilege. Try and aim to get your shopping done before December 20 to only pay £4.99. View current deals



John Lewis John Lewis - December 22

John Lewis can guarantee Christmas delivery up until December 22, with a £6.95 shipping charge. However, it's worth getting the ball rolling here, because if you can make it before a December 19 deadline you won't need to pay for delivery at all. View current deals



Very Very - December 22

Items from Very can be delivered in time for Christmas day for free up until December 20. However, if you're late, you can still make it in time if you pay for £3.99 shipping up to December 22. View current deals



