Krysten Ritter joins Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons in HBO Max series from Big Little Lies creator

Krysten Ritter is the latest actor to join Love and Death, the upcoming HBO Max true crime drama.

Based on true events that occurred in 1980, Elizabeth Olsen is playing Candy Montgomery, a small-town Texas housewife who murdered her friend Betty Gore (Lily Rabe) – Candy was having an affair with Betty's husband Allan (Jesse Plemons), and, shortly after they called off the relationship, Betty was found dead. Patrick Fugit is playing Candy's husband, Pat and Ritter will play a character named Sherry Cleckler.

The series will be written by David E. Kelley, the man behind shows like Big Little Lies and The Undoing, and directed by Homeland's Lesli Linka Glatter. Nicole Kidman, who starred in both of the aforementioned Kelley shows, is also on board as an executive producer.

Ritter can currently be seen in the new family horror fantasy movie Nightbooks on Netflix – we spoke to director David Yarovesky all about it here . Her small-screen credits include playing Jane in Breaking Bad, the love interest of Aaron Paul's Jesse, and Jessica Jones in Netflix's Marvel series of the same name, as well as in the following ensemble series The Defenders. She also had the lead role in the sitcom Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23.