Kristen Stewart responds to fan campaign to cast her as the Joker: "Let's do something new"

Kristen Stewart has responded to a fan campaign to cast her as the Joker opposite Robert Pattinson's Batman. The pair co-starred in the Twilight movies, playing the vampire franchise's leading duo and love interests, Bella and Edward.

"I love the energy behind that," Stewart told Variety . "It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person."

When asked if it was definitely a 'no', she said: "Not 'no,' but not the most stoked I’ve ever been. Let’s do something new."

The role of the Joker has been taken on by many high profile actors in the past, including Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, and Joaquin Phoenix. However, the character is not set to appear in the latest iteration of Gotham, brought to the big screen by director Matt Reeves in The Batman . Instead, Pattinson's Caped Crusader will face off against the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.

Stewart has enough on her plate without getting involved in the DCEU, at any rate –she can next be seen in Spencer, the upcoming Princess Diana biopic, which already has plenty of Oscar buzz. She's also set to appear in David Cronenberg's next horror movie, Crimes of the Future, alongside Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux.