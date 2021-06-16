Kang the Conqueror actor denies a Loki appearance

Loki is in full swing on Disney Plus, already a third of the way through its six episodes – and it's told us all about the Sacred Timeline, and a multiversal war in the MCU's history. An Easter egg in episode 1 suggests something potentially more momentous for the Marvel universe is on the way: Kang the Conqueror.

Kang is already confirmed as the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He'll be played by Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors, and naturally people have been speculating that Majors might show up early in Loki after the Kang tease. But Majors has poured water over the theorizing.

When asked by Variety if he'd be showing up in Loki, Majors answered: "No idea what you're talking about."

Majors did have high praise for the MCU, though. "They're Greek plays, the Marvel, the superhero genre, but particularly Marvel in my opinion… they're Greek," he said. "The size of them, the things they're dealing with, the idea of fate and fantasy and future and legacy, all these things."

The actor also explained that he's "never missed" a Marvel movie, and thinks "our culture is so steeped in it, in a way, and vice versa. If someone made a time capsule, they would go 'Yeah, superhero movies.'"

Kang has potential as Marvel's next Thanos-level villain, so it's heartening to hear that Majors is a big fan of the franchise. Of course, him denying a Loki appearance isn't likely to stop the speculation, but we'll have to wait and see to know for sure.

It makes a lot of sense for Kang's debut to be saved for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, though. Ant-Man and the Wasp's exploration of the Quantum Realm paved the way for the Avengers' time-traveling adventures in Endgame, and considering Kang is a villain from the far-flung future, it's possible that he'll be landing in the MCU thanks to more quantum-meddling from Scott and Hope.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives February 17, 2023. Until then, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.

Check out the best Prime Day TV deals right here.