JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean: Part 6 release date speculation, cast, trailer, and more

We've been waiting for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 for quite some time. You would be forgiven for thinking someone out there has gotten a little too loose with the Za Warudos. Now, it’s here: Stone Ocean has been announced, along with a smattering of early news and even a first teaser trailer to galvanize long-suffering fans. Whether you fell off the JoJo train after Diamond is Unbreakable or have kept up with the hit anime series for nearly a decade from beginning to end, this is a story you’re not going to want to miss out on.

An adaptation of a beloved manga arc and featuring ties to a major character from past Bizarre Adventures, Stone Ocean promises to be one of the most hotly-anticipated series to come out of Japan in quite some time, alongside Demon Slayer season 2. But when is Stone Ocean releasing? Who’s in it? And what can we expect from the story? While news is still thin on the ground at an early stage, we’ve collected together every scrap and morsel to satiate JoJo fanatics.

(Image credit: David Production)

As of writing, there’s no Stone Ocean release date to speak of. But that’s not to say we’ll be waiting years to see it.

A cursory glance at how Golden Wind (the season prior to Stone Ocean) was first shown off to the world helps us gain a better understanding of when to expect the new chapter.

Announced on June 21, 2018, Golden Wind was almost immediately revealed to be streaming on Crunchyroll for the Fall 2018 anime season. No such luck this time around, however. That indicates one of two things: a 2022 release date or the show is waiting for the traditional mid-year to announce its inclusion as part of the Fall 2021 lineup.

It’s worth noting that Golden Wind aired four months after its initial reveal and the third season, Diamond is Unbreakable, was unveiled six months before the premiere. The JoJo team usually doesn’t like building up hype until everything is ready. Our guess? It's ready: either October 2021 or April 2022 are distinct possibilities. Watch this space – as well as any possible overlap with the Attack on Titan season 4 return date.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean cast

(Image credit: David Production)

There’s only a solitary member of the Stone Ocean cast so far – but it’s a heartening inclusion. Ai Fairouz is set to play lead protagonist Jolyne Cujoh. That continues the tradition of JoJo leads having 'JoJo' somewhere in their name. In this case, Jolyne Cujoh. Clever. She has ties to previous characters too; Cujoh is the daughter of Stardust Crusaders lead Jotaro Kujo.

Fairouz has even spoken of her own personal history with the series – and how it led her to the heights of today. "I cannot live without JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series and it is also what aspired me to take voice acting as a profession,” Fairouz said after the Stone Ocean reveal (H/T Crunchyroll). "I cried so much as it was literally the moment my dream came true, which I have chased over for 12 years."

If the anime follows the manga closely, expect future voice casting announcements for the likes of major characters Ermes Costello, Narciso Anasui, and Enrico Pucci.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean trailer: a look at the first teaser

The JOESTAR Inherited Soul Special Event on April 4 not only celebrated JoJo’s past, but also offered up a taste of its future too. That included a brief one-minute teaser which you can watch above.

Acting as a retrospective of sorts before building up to the Part 6 announcement, the Stone Ocean trailer charts the history of each part and their protagonists: Phantom Blood (with Jonathan Joestar), Battle Tendency (Joseph Joestar), Stardust Crusaders (Jotaro Kujo), Diamond is Unbreakable (Josuke Higashikata), and Golden Wind (Giorno Giovanna). It then builds up Part 6 before giving us a flash of what’s to come: the character design for Cujoh, as well as the logo.

Expect a fuller trailer – with footage of Stone Ocean – to arrive in the next 4-6 months if previous marketing campaigns are any indication.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean story: what is getting adapted?

(Image credit: David Production)

In terms of specific manga volumes, the Stone Ocean anime is going to adapt the 17-volume story that ran in Shonen Jump from 2000 to 2003. Unless it deviates heavily from the source material, it will star Jolyne Cujoh as a woman who has been wrongly framed for murder by a follower of series antagonist DIO. While incarcerated, she must scratch and claw to survive with her motley crew of fellow prisoners – all under the watchful eye of prison chaplain Enrico Pucci.

It’s also worth noting that, all being well, this won’t be the final season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. That’s because there are two more parts – Steel Ball Run and the JoJolion saga – still left to adapt. That should take the overall part count to eight and the overall season count to seven when all is said and done.

Where can I watch JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean?

(Image credit: David Production)

No official streamers have been announced for Stone Ocean, though we can expect Crunchyroll to once again show the subbed version of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – with those episodes hopefully arriving on the same day they air in Japan. Fingers crossed.

If you want to catch up, Crunchyroll is by far the best destination – whether you’re in the US and UK. All four seasons are currently available on the anime streamer, while Hulu has the first three seasons in the US if you’re subscribed to that service.

And that's you all caught up on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean. While we wait for Part 6 to arrive, be sure to check out our beginner's guide to anime, which may include a few similar shows that you should watch.