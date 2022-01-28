Jason Momoa reportedly in talks to join Fast and Furious 10 cast as villain

Fast and Furious 10 could cast Jason Momoa as one of its villainous leads, according to a new report.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the Aquaman star is in talks to star opposite Vin Diesel in what's being teased as the penultimate entry of the over-the-top action series, with early indications that he could portray one of the main antagonists in the film. Plot details still remain scarce, but that would put Momoa alongside Charlize Theron's Cipher in opposition to the Toretto family of automobile-oriented international problem solvers.

The Fast and Furious franchise has accumulated an enviable list of big-name talent as its careened through its later entries, though Momoa's casting seems especially conspicuous given star and executive producer Vin Diesel's high-profile clashes with Dwayne Johnson, who played federal agent Luke Hobbs starting in Fast Five. Johnson told CNN that Diesel's public attempts to court his return were inappropriate and manipulative, which may have helped push the stewards of the Fast & Furious franchise to finally commit to filling Johnson's big absence (both in terms of star power and physical stature) with a similarly beloved and brawny actor.

In any case, Fast and Furious 10 is still set to begin filming this spring, with its release date planned for May 19, 2023 after a recent delay pushed it back from April .