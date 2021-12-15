Fast and Furious 10 release date delayed to summer 2023

Fast and Furious 10 has slammed on the brakes – the movie's release date has been delayed by six weeks.

Originally set for release on April 7, 2023, the penultimate installment of the franchise will now debut on May 19, 2023. Universal hasn't provided a reason for the delay, although the new release date is now closer to Memorial Day weekend, which is notoriously lucrative for the US box office.

Series stars Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Michelle Rodriguez are all expected to return for the tenth movie. The mid-credits scene at the end of Fast and Furious 9 also hinted that Jason Statham may return. The next movie in the long-running series will be a two-parter, which is due to start filming in January 2022.

Justin Lin will return to direct Fast and Furious 10 parts one and two – he has helmed five movies in the series so far, starting with The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in 2006 and including the most recent release, 2021's Fast and Furious 9 .

After delays of more than a year due to COVID-19, the ninth Fast and Furious movie made $70 million in North America during its opening weekend – that's not only a box office record for the pandemic, but also the biggest start for a movie since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker .