Jared Leto wants Warner Bros. to release the director's cut of Suicide Squad

Jared Leto has called for Warner Bros. to release the so-called Ayer Cut of 2016's Suicide Squad – AKA the fabled unreleased version of the movie approved by director David Ayer.

"Absolutely! Why not?" Leto told Variety . "Why wouldn’t they? Why wouldn’t they? I mean, that’s what streaming’s for, right?" Leto played the Joker, a character who did not appear in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad that was released this summer.

Ayer agreed with Leto on Twitter. "Exactly what streaming is for. If you own IP and you have a mandate to monetize it from your shareholders that’s exactly what you do," he tweeted, tagging Warner Bros.' parent company AT&T.

Ayer has voiced his discontent with his movie on a variety of occasions , previously writing: "I put my life into 'Suicide Squad. I made something amazing. My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again." He added that his cut had "traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid third-act resolution."

We have already seen the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, the director's cut of 2017's Justice League, after a lengthy fan campaign. It makes sense, then, for hopes to be high for another DC re-release on the streamer. However, with Gunn's reboot out in the wild, it seems unlikely that Warner Bros. would want two movies about Task Force X releasing so close together.