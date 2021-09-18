Jagged Alliance 3 will release on PC "soon"

Good news, super patient Jagged Alliance fans! Jagged Alliance 3 is "coming soon".

Although we had the third installment of the fan-favorite "legendary" strategy series confirmed just yesterday as part of THQ's 10th-anniversary showcase, it turns out we won't have to wait too long for the PC game to release, as the game's listed as "coming soon" on Steam.

Developed by the Haemimont Games – the team behind the recent Tropico games and Victor Vran – Jagged Alliance 3 takes us to Grand Chien, "a nation of rich natural resources and deep political divides" that is "thrown into chaos when the elected president goes missing and a paramilitary force known as The Legion seizes control of the countryside". By selecting from a huge cast of mercenaries – "all with their own unique personalities, quirks, and backstories" – it's up to you to bring order back to the country and locate the missing president.

"Fans have been waiting for decades, to see the third edition of the legendary strategy franchise Jagged Alliance," THQ Nordic teases. "The strategy game experts from Haemimont Games, well known for their work on the Tropico-Series, Surviving Mars, Victor Vran and many other great games will finally create a true successor to the beloved series."

The publisher says the new game will combine tactically deep, turn-based combat with the exploration of a large game world with strategic elements. You can take over and control territories, train local forces, and establish multiple squads chosen from beloved mercenaries, some of which will be "well known to fans of the series".

It will also boast RPG elements like special perks or level-ups for your mercenaries, as well as the ability to loot and "customize your arsenal of weaponry".

The precise release window or date has yet to be confirmed, but we do know the game will permit players to drop-in and out of the co-op campaign.

