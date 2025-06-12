Another Suikoden game is coming to PC as Konami continues the JRPG's resurgence, but the monkey's paw curls: it's a free-to-play mobile gacha game

The next Suikoden game won't be limited to mobile devices after all. Free-to-play strategy RPG Suikoden Star Leap is coming to PC, Konami has announced, though when it’ll release is still in the air.

A new Konami Press Start just happened, bringing a wave of news across the publisher’s stable of franchises. Among the announcements was some time dedicated to classic JRPG property Suikoden, which is undergoing something of a resurgence.

Already this year, we've had HD remasters of the first two games on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch, and the announcement of an anime show adapting the second game. Now, it's been confirmed Star Leap will be available on Steam, assuaging concerns it’d be relegated to Android and iOS devices.

As is tradition within Suikoden, Star Leap has you set out on a quest, with the help of up to 108 allies along the way. There'll be a large map to explore, encouraging you to out your potential friends and have them join your cause. In terms of the mythology, it's considered canon, set somewhere between the first and fifth games.

Being free-to-play using gacha mechanics, it's unknown what the balance will be between what’s freely playable versus pay-gated. In a post-Genshin Impact industry, it's likely what's released will be satisfying without giving a single penny to some degree, but there are many ways monetization could be invasive and harmful to the overall experience

However it's done, you can use your PC to see whether the game is for you. No release window is available just yet. As of yet this is the only new game in the Suikoden revival thus far, but we'll see if that changes in the near future.

