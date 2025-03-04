Underrated JRPG series gets anime show from Pokémon filmmaker as first game turns 30

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the JRPG series Suikoden, and to mark the occasion, the games are coming to the small screen. An anime show based on the property has been revealed, adapting one of the more beloved installments.

The appropriately titled Suikoden: The Anime was announced during a livestream held by Konami on March 4, 2025 showcasing updates across the franchise. The TV series will draw from 1998’s Suikoden 2, widely considered to be the peak of the games thus far and a landmark release for Konami and Japanese role-playing games in general.

So far, details are limited. Konami Animation is handling production, with Yûzô Satô serving as director. He’s a tenured anime filmmaker who’s contributed to Pokémon The First Movie, Ninja Scroll, The Last: Naruto the Movie, and plenty more, making him a worthy choice when it comes to adapting a beloved universe.

A short teaser was shown, with a night time scene and some grand music to set the tone.

Suikoden 2’s storyline follows an unnamed protagonist and his best friend, who become intertwined with the invasion of their region by the Kingdom of the Highland. They each hold part of a mysterious rune that makes them valuable assets in the conflict. From what's been said so far, it sounds like this will be the main plot of the show, too.

There’s a lot of lore this adaptation could delve into, not to mention the sheer amount of characters; a hallmark of Suikoden is that every game features 108 heroes to recruit. That’s enough to make any shonen anime or manga blush.

Fans are pleased by the announcement, to say the least. "Thank you Konami, I will support Suikoden with all my heart. I am so thankful," reads one reaction on X/Twitter. "THIS we can get behind! I've always thought the stories in this series are underrated, so they have a lot to work with here that can surprise people," says another.

Alongside the new anime, remasters of Suikoden 1 and 2 are coming, and Suikoden Star Leap was announced, an upcoming mobile game. So there are plenty of opportunities for anyone unfamiliar to jump on board.

