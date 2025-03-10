Suikoden lead hopes to expand the cult JRPG series "beyond where it ended" and would happily follow Zelda to the silver screen: "If you have any friends in Hollywood, please let us know"

News
By
published

In the meantime, you've got a mobile game, anime, stage play, concert, and manga to look forward to

Suikoden
(Image credit: Konami)

Konami is going big to shake Suikoden's status as a niche-yet-beloved JRPG series. To bring it to as many people as possible, the developer is following up two remasters with a mobile game, anime, stage play, concert, and manga. And that's just the start, as it sounds like Konami would happily do much more.

Speaking to Bloomberg, series producer Rui Naito says the multi-media push was partly made possible by fans in the Japanese anime, theater, and music industries who wanted to aid in Suikoden's revival. In fact, had Naito encountered such a fan in Hollywood, we could have gotten even more Suikoden goodness.

"If possible, I would also like to have Suikoden in Hollywood," Naito says. "So if you have any friends in Hollywood, please let us know."

The reception to all of that could aid some hope for Suikoden 6, too. Naito says he remained friends with series creator Yoshitaka Murayama after his departure from Konami until his recent passing. The two often chatted about "how to potentially expand on the series."

"Right now, my main goal is to make Murayama proud," Naito said. "And I do hope we can expand the series beyond where it ended."

Bloomberg notes that Naito doesn't expand on the thought further regarding what's next in the future, though there's enough Suikoden 6 hopium there to sustain us for a hot minute, I reckon.

That said, he does share a hope to bring the new mobile game Suikoden: Star Leap to other platforms. Plenty of fans are somewhat cold on the game due to its gacha systems, though Naito insists you'll be able to unlock the main characters through the story, itself something he hopes stands alongside other entries in the series. As ever, we need only wait and see.

As Suikoden returns from the dead, Konami wants the cult JRPG classic to "become a huge title that can rival other AAA" games.

See more PC Gaming News
Iain Harris
Deputy News Editor

Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Suikoden
As Suikoden returns from the dead, Konami wants the cult JRPG classic to "become a huge title that can rival other AAA" games
Suikoden 2 box art
Underrated JRPG series gets anime show from Pokémon filmmaker as first game turns 30
Suikoden
Konami spent over 5 years bringing an iconic JRPG series back to life as reviving Suikoden "would be over" before it began if they released a "half-baked product"
Screenshot from Final Fantasy 7 Advent Children showing Cloud holding an unconscious Tifa in his arms.
With everything from Helldivers to Zelda getting the big screen treatment, OG Final Fantasy 7 director would "love" for the JRPG to get another movie
Final Fantasy 6
Final Fantasy creator plans to make another game before he retires, and this one is inspired by Final Fantasy 6
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth producer says the JRPG sold well, but future games "cannot be exclusive to a single platform" anymore
Latest in JRPGs
Suikoden
Suikoden lead hopes to expand the cult JRPG series "beyond where it ended" and would happily follow Zelda to the silver screen: "If you have any friends in Hollywood, please let us know"
Suikoden
As Suikoden returns from the dead, Konami wants the cult JRPG classic to "become a huge title that can rival other AAA" games
Metaphor: ReFantazio&#039;s protagonist smiles at his fairy companion, Gallica in an anime-style cutscene.
After dominating 2024 with Sonic, Persona, Yakuza, and Metaphor, Sega is the first company to become the year's best-rated publisher 3 times
Persona 5 Royal screenshot
Sega outlines plan to "strengthen" Persona, Yakuza, and Sonic studios, says "Atlus is an important studio for us to expand Japanese IPs overseas"
Suikoden
Konami spent over 5 years bringing an iconic JRPG series back to life as reviving Suikoden "would be over" before it began if they released a "half-baked product"
Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail cinematic screenshot showing Alphinaud Leveilleur, an Elezen boy with short white hair
Final Fantasy 14's funniest speedrunning beef continues as runner who lost a world record to its original champ in just 1 day returns, beats record, is promptly dethroned again
Latest in News
Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci in The Electric State
Stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say their new dystopian sci-fi movie The Electric State is more like our own reality than we might realize
Suikoden
Suikoden lead hopes to expand the cult JRPG series "beyond where it ended" and would happily follow Zelda to the silver screen: "If you have any friends in Hollywood, please let us know"
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke gives his official approval to the Stardew Valley mod that brings the D&D RPG to Pelican Town
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
The Last of Us season 2's Abby star Kaitlyn Dever admits it's been hard to not look at character backlash on the internet
John Bernthal The Punisher
Jon Bernthal teases upcoming "dark" Punisher special: "It's the version that this character deserves"
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima is still hung up on his ex, as Death Stranding 2 features a Metal Gear Solid doppelganger the director says is the spitting image of Solid Snake
More about jrpg
Suikoden

As Suikoden returns from the dead, Konami wants the cult JRPG classic to "become a huge title that can rival other AAA" games
Metaphor: ReFantazio&#039;s protagonist smiles at his fairy companion, Gallica in an anime-style cutscene.

After dominating 2024 with Sonic, Persona, Yakuza, and Metaphor, Sega is the first company to become the year's best-rated publisher 3 times
Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci in The Electric State

Stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say their new dystopian sci-fi movie The Electric State is more like our own reality than we might realize
See more latest
Most Popular
Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci in The Electric State
Stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say their new dystopian sci-fi movie The Electric State is more like our own reality than we might realize
Daredevil: Born Again
Elden Henson jokes that what happened to Foggy in Daredevil: Born Again went down because he ran over Kevin Feige's foot with his car
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke gives his official approval to the Stardew Valley mod that brings the D&D RPG to Pelican Town
John Bernthal The Punisher
Jon Bernthal teases upcoming "dark" Punisher special: "It's the version that this character deserves"
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
The Last of Us season 2's Abby star Kaitlyn Dever admits it's been hard to not look at character backlash on the internet
God of War Ragnarok
God of War turns 20 this month, but before you get too excited, Santa Monica Studio says "there are no planned announcements" at its celebratory panel
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima is still hung up on his ex, as Death Stranding 2 features a Metal Gear Solid doppelganger the director says is the spitting image of Solid Snake
Balatro
Balatro creator started "properly playing the game myself about a week before launch" and had "a pretty emotional moment" where he realized it's "actually fun"
Death Stranding 2 Collector&#039;s Edition
Hideo Kojima reveals Death Stranding 2: On the Beach release date, and the Collector's Edition includes exactly what I predicted it would
Kingmakers
Kingmakers is a strategy game about taking on medieval armies with a gun, but its devs thought the giant mech was too much