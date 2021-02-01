It's 2021 and Burger King has Nintendo toys

Burger King is bagging its kids meals with Nintendo toys inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, Link's Awakening, and Mario Kart 8.

As it's been since the beginning of fast food kids meals, every Burger King "King Jr" meal comes with one randomly chosen Nintendo toy, unless of course you're like me and aren't ashamed to ask for the one you want. I don't know if Burger King ever offered a Luigi's Mansion toy, but I do know my shelf is in dire need of one. Though, honestly, I'd prefer Gooigi.

(Image credit: Nintendo/Burger King)

Burger King's 2021 Nintendo toy collection includes Luigi with his Poltergust G-00, Metal Mario from Mario Kart 8, the chibi-esque Link from Link's Awakening, an Animal Crossing maze toy, construction worker Mario from Mario Maker 2, and a green squid from Splatoon 2.

The promotion runs from today until March 15 at "participating" restaurants, though I should mention that it seems none of the many Burger Kings near my place are participating at the moment.

The Burger King Nintendo toys are just one part of this limited-time deal celebrating the upcoming release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. From February 8 to 22, you can get the Super Mario Meal, which is just a plain ol' Whopper meal, and you'll be entered for a chance to win a Switch and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. And even if you don't win, the meal gets you 100 Platinum points to spend on the Switch eShop.

These are the best Switch games to play right now.