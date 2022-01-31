It Takes Two movie and TV adaptations in the works

It Takes Two movie and TV series adaptations are in the works, with a deal being struck between game developer Hazelight Studios and dj2 Entertainment.

According to Variety, dj2 Entertainment has yet to find a studio or network for either the It Takes Two movie or TV series, but there are a pair of writers attached. Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the writers behind the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog movie and its upcoming sequel, have reportedly signed on to adapt It Takes Two for the screen.

"Creating the world and story in It Takes Two was so much fun for me and the team," said creative director Josef Fares. "Since it has a strong narrative with many crazy characters and just as crazy co-op action moments, the potential is huge for a great adaption to film or television."

It Takes Two is a co-op-only platformer that saw rave reviews from critics and players alike when it launched last year, even taking home the coveted GOTY award at The Game Awards 2021.

The story follows Cody and May, a couple on the brink of divorce who are turned into animated children's dolls by the sheer magical will of their daughter Rose, who becomes despondent upon learning of her parents' pending separation. The cooperative element plays into the story's themes of working through problems together, whether that's rigging a giant vacuum to get you across a huge gap in platforms or working through marital woes.

