It looks like we'll be getting a Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One controller

A new product listing from South African retailer Raru has seemingly leaked the existence of a Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One controller.

As first discovered by a user on Reddit, the website page refers to a "Microsoft - Xbox One Wireless Controller - Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition (Xbox One/Windows 10)", though the information contains no accompanying images.

Read more (Image credit: CD Projekt) Big in 2020: Cyberpunk 2077 will give us a glimpse into the next generation of RPGs

Raru is considered a fairly reputable retailer in Africa, so it's unlikely that this is fake. At the same time, it's no surprising that we'd be getting specially themed hardware based on CD Projekt Red's upcoming RPG, which recently saw a delay pushing its release date back from April to September 2020.

The product description for the listing also just describes a standard Xbox One controller, but here's hoping Microsoft goes big in designing a gamepad that looks and feels like something straight of the future dystopian game world itself.

The existence of a themed controller also suggests a limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One could be on the way too, though there's no sign of PlayStation equivalent merchandise on Raru's website as of yet.

We'll keep you update if we hear anything more but, for now, here's how to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 to guarantee your launch day copy on PC, PS4, and/or Xbox One.

For more, check out more upcoming PS4 games for 2020 and beyond, or watch our latest episode of Dialogue Options below.