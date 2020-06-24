iPad sale - there are big savings to be had on the latest Apple tablets

To misquote Oprah, "you get an iPad sale, you get an iPad sale, everyone gets an iPad sale!" Amazon has continued to slash the price of top-of-the-range tablets with some impressive offers, including almost $100 off the latest model of iPad.

Let's get to the details, shall we? This particular iPad sale will save you a grand total of $99 on the latest version of the standard Apple iPad. More specifically, the 128GB model in Silver is now $329.99 instead of $429. Want it in the UK? You can get £19 off the latest 32GB iPad, bringing it down to £330.

Elsewhere, the 256GB iPad Mini in Space Gray has tumbled to $499 instead of $549, and the 64GB equivalent has dropped to £373 in the UK rather than £399. Not bad value for money, all things considered.

These aren't the only deals worth considering in the iPad sale, either. The 2018 iPad Pro, a 256GB tablet, has been slashed by $152. That brings the overall cost to $997.

The thing to bear in mind with a few of these deals is the fact that some aren't available right now. Instead, they're coming into stock a few days or weeks from now. That means you can still take advantage of a discount that may not exist when it's officially back in stock.

Today's iPad sale highlights

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (128GB Wifi) | $429 $329.99 at Amazon

Want to save $100 on the latest model of iPad? Amazon's currently knocked a massive amount of cash off Apple's premier tablet in Silver, and although this one's not back in stock until June 20, it's still a massive saving.

Buy the 32GB version in the UK: £349 £329.97 on AmazonView Deal

Apple iPad Mini (256GB Wifi) | $549 $499 at Amazon

There's $50 to be saved on an iPad Mini in Space Gray at the moment, and that's not bad value at all for Apple's most portable tablet. It's also in stock right now, meaning you don't have to wait long for it to be delivered.

Buy the 64GB model in the UK: £399 £373 on AmazonView Deal

2018 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (256GB, Wi-Fi, Space Gray) | $1,149 $996.99 on Amazon

This is an amazing saving on a very, very good tablet. Although this version of the iPad Pro has since been superseded, it's still an excellent model due to its processing power. What's more, a big discount like this is not to be sniffed at. Amazing value, here.View Deal

No matter what model you choose, these are all some of the best gaming tablets available right now - they're perfect for everything from playing games and browsing the internet to watching movies.

