Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has a weapon that warps stuff from other PlayStation games

Insomniac Games teased a bunch of crossovers with PlayStation Studios games including Sunset Overdrive, Uncharted 4, Horizon Forbidden West, and Sly Cooper, and now we know why.

Late Monday evening, Insomniac started posting images suggesting Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was crossing over with the above games. Naughty Dog, Guerrilla Games, and Sucker Punch Productions each quote-tweeted Insomniac's shenanigans and added little in-jokes signaling that they were in on the fun.

Then, as theories continued to surface ranging from a Sunset Overdrive PlayStation port to PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale 2, Insomniac revealed what all the fuss was about. Apparently, the teases were building up to the reveal of a "super weapon" in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. The weapon is called the RYNO 8, and Insomniac says it's capable of bringing back stuff from other PlayStation games by opening up rifts connecting the two universes. It isn't clear yet how these objects can be used in the game, but some examples seem to include a Jeep-like vehicle from Uncharted 4 and, rather unnervingly, a Thunderjaw from Horizon Zero Dawn/Horizon Forbidden West.

Oh no..... @FizzieSays will not be happy about this. Quick! Double-check your profanity filters!! @PlayStation @insomniacgames #RatchetPS5Takeover #PlayStationStudiosFamily https://t.co/nUrw2JjXb1June 7, 2021 See more

Uhhhh. . . Sully, didn't we park the car over there?@insomniacgames @PlayStation #RatchetPS5Takeover #PlayStationStudiosFamily https://t.co/vqCoJ55hk8June 7, 2021 See more

Oh no. That's a Thunderjaw! You should be VERY worried!! @insomniacgames @PlayStation #RatchetPS5Takeover #PlayStationStudiosFamily https://t.co/F1HypQBshuJune 7, 2021 See more

Ratchet: We made it outta the rift with a new super weapon: the RYNO 8!Clank: It seems this device can drop objects from other dimensions into ours. Fascinating.#RatchetPS5Takeover #SunsetOverdrive @Guerrilla @SuckerPunchProd @Naughty_Dog @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/TavBdHw3oLJune 7, 2021 See more

While it's now clear that Insomniac Games was simply hyping up a new weapon, there's still a good possibility we'll see Sunset Overdrive come to PlayStation. After all, the game's official Twitter account woke up from a two-year slumber to take part in Insomniac's campaign. Though it launched as a Microsoft exclusive back in 2014, Insomniac has since been acquired by PlayStation Studios, so there's nothing stopping it from coming to PS4 and PS5.

As for a sequel to 2012's PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, we haven't heard anything about that for a while, but that doesn't mean it won't happen. Back in 2019, we reported on a rumor suggesting that just such a game was indeed in the works for PS5. Still, without anything official from PlayStation, we'll just have to wait and see.

