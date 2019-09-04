Rumour: PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale 2 in the works for PS5, stars Aloy, Spider-Man, and more

Before Fortnite was even a twinkle in Epic Games' eyes, there was PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. Sony's 2012 brawler was essentially pitted as the PS3's answer to Super Smash Bros., with the likes of Ratchet, Sackboy, and Nathan Drake all getting to beat the crap out of each across a number of stages inspired by classic PlayStation settings.

To be honest... the game wasn't great, not least because PlayStation's roster of gaming mascots weren't nearly as extensive or familiar as those found in Nintendo's pantheon of heroes and villains. That, and the fact that All-Stars' combat felt somewhat floaty and uneven, which undercut its sea legs as a go-to for gaming tournaments.

That doesn't seem to have phased Sony, however, as a new rumour has suggested that a PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale sequel is in the works, and may even be releasing as a launch title for the PS5 as early as next year.

The leak comes from a supposed Capcom employee who posted the information on 4Chan, meaning it's hardly a verified source, but nonetheless worth paying attention to purely for the curiosity factor of such a prediction. According to this user, Capcom USA is working on the game in collaboration with Sony, after the project was embarked and cancelled multiple times throughout the PS4's life cycle.

Potential characters in PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale 2's roster includes Spider-Man PS4, Aloy from Horizon: Zero Dawn, Kratos from 2018's God of War, and even Spyro and Crash, in light of their recent return to gaming thanks to the Crash N.Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

Again, we're not sure how true any of this info is, and I'm personally questioning whether I even want it to have any credibility in the first place. Could PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale 2 really work as a launch title for PS5? Sony would definitely need another big exclusive to advance sales if it wants to start strong out of the gate, but I'm willing to give the forgotten battle royale game another chance if this turns out to be legitimate.

