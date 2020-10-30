Insidious 5 in the works with series star Patrick Wilson directing

During Blumhouse's first-ever BlumFest today, the studio announced that Insidious 5 is in the works with series star Patrick Wilson signed on to direct. The next installment in the horror series, which kicked off in 2010, marks Wilson's feature directorial debut.

From Deadline, Wilson is set to star in Insidious 5 alongside Ty Simpkins, who plays the series' dimension-hopping Dalton Lambert, who will be heading off to college in the new installment. Since it takes place a decade after the most recent Insidious entry, it's hard to predict much about Insidious 5's plot. Though, it's probably safe to assume there will be some psychic rituals, ghost-hunting, and malevolent spirits.

"I'm honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices, "said Wilson. "Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go…"

Halloween Kills screenwriter Scott Teems penned the Insidious 5 script, which is based on a story by series co-creator Leigh Whannell. With so much uncertainty around the pandemic and how it will continue affecting theatrical releases, there's no telling when we'll see Insidious 5 and whether it'll premiere straight-to-streaming. Historically, a new entry comes out every 2-3 years, but things could take a bit longer with this installment.

For what to watch right now, these are the best horror movies to scare yourself silly with on Halloween.