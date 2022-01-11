Indiana Jones 5 director reveals when filming will end

Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold has provided an update on the movie's filming schedule – and it should wrap soon.

"About a month remaining," Mangold tweeted when asked how long remained of filming. While it's good news that the movie will be done filming soon, we still have a long time to wait before it hits the big screen – last year, Disney shifted several major titles in its release schedule, which pushed Indy 5 back from July 2022 to June 2023.

The currently untitled movie will be the first time Harrison Ford's iconic character has appeared on the big screen since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull . The original trilogy – Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Doom, and The Last Crusade – was released in the '80s.

While Mangold has taken over the director's chair for movie number five, franchise mainstay Steven Spielberg is still on board as a producer and will reportedly be very involved in the movie. John Williams, the composer of the franchise's iconic theme tune, will return as well.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will play the movie's female lead, while Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Toby Jones are also set to star in undisclosed roles. As expected, details on the movie are being kept tightly under wraps.