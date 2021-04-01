In the Heights actor Anthony Ramos in talks to star in Transformers movie

The feature adaptation of In the Heights is all set to be a major hit once it hits theaters this summer, and its star Anthony Ramos is in high demand. An exclusive from Collider reports Ramos is being eyed for the lead in the next Transformers movie.

The untitled Transformers movie from Paramount and Hasbro has tapped Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr. who is set to helm a script by Joby Harold. Plot details are still under wraps, but Ramos is in negotiations to play a flawed and vulnerable hero – true to the Transformer movie brand – who has made mistakes in his life and is eager to redeem himself with the help of Optimus Prime.

Long before he was cast to star In the Heights, Ramos was well on his way to becoming a major star. He has already worked with Lin-Manuel Miranda on Hamilton, and he also booked the lead in Amblin's sci-fi movie Distant alongside Naomi Scott.

In 2017 Ramos took on Spike Lee's iconic role of Mars Blackmon in the filmmaker's Netflix series, She's Gotta Have It. He then went on to star opposite John David Washington in Reinaldo Marcus Green's Sundance drama Monsters and Men. Ramos also played Lady Gaga's best friend in A Star Is Born and a Staff Sergeant in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. His other feature credits include the Liam Neeson thriller Honest Thief and a voice role in Trolls World Tour.

It will be interesting to see if Ramos does indeed lead the next Transformers movie. It’s a role that could potentially further his already soaring star once In the Heights release in theaters and HBO Max on June 17. It's part of a slew of titles debuting on HBO Max, including Godzilla vs. Kong, which premiered this week.

