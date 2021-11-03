In-depth Elden Ring gameplay preview coming tomorrow

New Elden Ring gameplay footage will arrive at 07:00 PT / 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT tomorrow, November 4.

Developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco announced the new gameplay preview today, and the video's already got a premiere set up so you can set a reminder. The official Elden Ring Twitter described the video as a "15-minute glimpse" but that's about it for specifics at this stage.

It's probable that tomorrow's Elden Ring gameplay preview will touch on some of the elements and areas included in the upcoming Elden Ring network test , which starts later this month on Friday, November 12. Unfortunately, registration for the first closed network test is already closed, so you can't sign up at this point. That said, if FromSoftware's previous games are anything to go by, Elden Ring will likely see additional test periods before its slightly delayed February 25 launch , so you've still got a decent chance of trying the game early. With that in mind, you can at least sign up for Elden Ring email updates so you're first in line if there is a second test. Of course, when we know more, you'll know more.

Tomorrow's gameplay preview may also shed some light on a recent bit of leaked Elden Ring footage allegedly recorded on an Xbox One . This cropped up late last month, and for a last-gen console, it looked pretty good in motion, though the footage was quite short and only showed basic areas and movements.