If all you want for Christmas is PlayStation, you can get a free PS4 with Sony Xperia phones

If you're still looking to score a new PS4 console before Christmas, and you happen to be in the market for a new mobile phone... well, we've got good news for you. Right now the Sky Store has an excellent Christmas deal where you get a free PS4 (500GB) console with a copy of Assassin's Creed Odyssey whenever you take out a new contract with Sky. Oh, and you need to be getting a Sony phone on your contract, but they're actually decent mobiles, so it's worth considering. The offer is available in the UK only, and you have a choice of four different Sony Xperia phones, with plans starting from £19 per month. All you have to do is add the PS4 into your basket at checkout.

So, what Sony phone should you get, if you decide to take up the deal? Well, the XA2 is the cheapest, and plans start at £25 per month, if you add in the bare minimum with 1GB of data pack. While the XA2 is ok, you really need to be looking at the XR2 or XR3 for some decent power and - crucially - a phone that'll feel current throughout the entirety of your 24 month contract. We recommend the XR2 in our best gaming phones guide, and it's ideal for anyone looking to play on the go, thanks to the HDR capable 5.7" screen and the Dynamic Vibration System (that essentially makes your phone vibrate like a PS4 controller). Grabbing that one instead of the XR3 will save you cash, without much compromise on performance. This phone with 8GB of data will cost you £41 per month, which is a decent price for what you get. There's no up-front cost here, so you're looking at £924 for the entire duration of the contract. Considering most iPhone deals go for upwards of £1000 per contract, that's a good deal, especially as you're getting £250 of PS4 and game for free.

This is a pretty good deal on a mobile phone, made great by the inclusion of a free console. Getting either the XR2 or XR3 will guarantee you a decent mobile for the next couple of years, and you get a console in time for Christmas.