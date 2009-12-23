I Am Spock. Again

Leonard Nimoy has joined the cast of Star Trek Online, the massively multiplayer online role-playing game set in the Trek-verse which kicks off next February.

Nimoy will voice the introduction for the game, in character as Spock. He will also be heard during other key scenes and events in-game. Star Trek Online has been developed by Atari, Inc. and Cryptic Studios.

"I am happy to be involved with Star Trek Online," says Nimoy in an official statement. "In this game, the essence of Star Trek – exploration and adventure – lives long and prospers. I'm pleased that a whole new generation of fans will be able to discover new frontiers in the Star Trek universe."

(Gotta admit, that sounds suspiciously more like it was written by a marketing person to us.)

"When 'Star Trek' fans hear his voice they will know that 'Star Trek Online' truly is part of the 'Star Trek' universe," said Jim Wilson, President and CEO of Atari, Inc.

Set in the year 2409, Star Trek Online offers space and ground game play. Players will have the opportunity to become a high-ranking Starfleet officer and will participate in missions that will take them into the depths of space, across exotic planets, and even inside other starships. Star Trek Online offers total customisation where every ship player's command can be customised, from color to construction. They can even create custom aliens (wow, is there a huge selection of bumpy nose ridges to choose from?).

For more information on the game, visit the official site , and for a preview, go here .