Quick! This Nintendo Switch 128 GB SD card is £17.99 on Amazon for just a few more hours

64 GB and 256 GB SD cards are also available in this Cyber Monday deal

Chances are, you filled up the memory on you Nintendo Switch about five minutes after buying the device (which only has 32GB internal storage). If you're wanting to download a couple more games, you're in luck. Amazon is selling an officially licensed Nintendo Switch 128 GB SD card for £17.99 on Amazon, offering you a huge saving of £23. But be quick! Cyber Monday ends in just a few hours!

Of course, other SD cards for your Switch are available – and we’ve highlighted another cheap option for you down below too – but there’s nothing like having that warm, fuzzy feeling from getting your hands on an official Nintendo-branded product. Look at the cutesy mushroom! D’aww. Just pop it in your console and you’ll have quadruple the space – for under £20. With Animal Crossing just on the horizon, it’s a perfect time to have some extra leeway for your console. But to reiterate: Monday's almost over. Once that price is gone, it’s gone.

If, like me, you worry about needing more room, there’s also a 256 GB option available. Fair warning: it’s the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen, complete with Mario’s iconic invincibility star.

And there's even a Zelda-themed 64 GB SD card. Honestly? This is my favourite design. 45% off – but even the Song of Time won’t get this deal back once it’s gone.

There are even some non-Nintendo branded Switch SD cards, including 128 GB for £12.99 and 200 GB for £18.99!

