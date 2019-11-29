Hurry! This cheap iPad deal won't hang around - get a new Apple tablet for just £299

If you're after a cheap iPad deal this Black Friday then this Amazon UK lightning deal is for you? But it'll go quick! At time of writing the percentage that this deal was claimed was steadily climbing! But there's still time to get a sweet, sweet new tablet. The lightning deal is simple: a new, 10.2-inch, 32GB iPad in Space Grey for just £298.99 at Amazon UK.

The iPad is definitely worth considering because it packs a 10.2-inch Retina display, TouchID fingerprint sensro and Apple Pay, an 8MP back camera, up to ten hours of battery life, and a powerful A10X Fusion chip under the hood. That's a lot of value for your money. Don't sleep on this one - the iPads are easily some of the best gaming tablets money can buy right now.

However. The same iPad in Gold variant at £299 is not a lightning deal and the Silver variant also at £299 is also not a lightning deal so you may well have a bit more time to decide on those. If you miss this one, or want to prefer to wait it out, don't fear as there will be plenty more Black Friday iPad deals over the course of today, this weekend and then into next week with Cyber Monday.

