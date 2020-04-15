Mark Ruffalo says there are no plans for standalone Hulk movie – but he has an idea for one

Ever since Marvel Phase 4 was announced, we've been wondering – where does the Hulk fit into all this? Mark Ruffalo's green giant has been seemingly forgotten. Reports recently emerged that the character may appear in the upcoming She-Hulk series on Disney Plus, and – thanks to a new profile by Variety – we now know that there are no other Hulk appearances in the works.

While that may be slightly disappointing, we have better some better news. Ruffalo has an idea for a Hulk standalone movie that he's very keen to pursue.

“There’s an idea that I think could be really interesting,” Ruffalo told the publication. “We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies.”

We've previously heard one of Ruffalo's ideas for a Hulk movie: Hulk vs. Wolverine. Speaking in November last year, the actor told an audience at Tokyo Comic-Con: “Kevin Feige just asked me last week if I had any more ideas or stories for the Hulk. And I said ‘Yeah, I think there’s still some stories to tell.’ And he said, ‘Well why don’t you come in and tell me about them and we’ll see if we can find a place for you in the Marvel universe?’” Asked about Hulk vs. Wolverine, he added: “I’d like to see that.”

Whatever happens with the Jade Giant, we're excited to see what happens in the Marvel universe – when it starts up in the seemingly distant future. For more on the MCU, check out our pieces on: