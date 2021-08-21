How to watch WWE SummerSlam: live stream Roman Reigns vs John Cena from anywhere

Over 40,000 wrestling fans will pile into Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas for WWE SummerSlam this weekend, for the brand's first ticketed event of 2021 - make sure you don't miss a moment with our guide on how to watch WWE SummerSlam. John Cena and Roman Reigns are ready to entertain these hungry fans, as Cena attempts to score a 17th world title after returning to the series back in July. Not only that, but we've also got Bobby Lashley defending the WWE Championship against Goldberg, a 53 year old Hall of Fame legend with a limited number of matches left on his books.
WWE SummerSlam takes place tonight, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.
The event begins with a pre-show at 7pm ET (12am BST, 9am AEST on Sunday August 22), with the main card getting underway an hour later at 8pm ET (1am BST / 10am AEST).
Tonight's event consists of the star-studded lineup that many have come to expect from the party of the summer. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks will be battling for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, but the show will also see the likes of Edge, Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley and Omos putting in an appearance as well. Of course, the headline act will be Cena vs Reigns, with the legendary fighter returning to rid Roman of his Universal Championship title.
Cena's first steps back in the ring since 2020 will kickstart a whole night of legendary acts. Bobby Lashley was looking particularly happy with himself after a win over Keith Lee on July's WWE RAW, only for Goldberg to swan in with all his WCW, WWE World, and Universal Champion titles and step up to the plate.
Tonight's show is set to showcase some of WWE's biggest names, so you won't want to miss a second of the action. We're showing you everything you need to know about how to watch WrestleMania SummerSlam from anywhere in the world.
