How to watch UFC Fight Night 170 online with a Lee vs Oliveira live stream

If you're prepped and ready for the main event, you'll be wondering how to watch UFC Fight Night 170 online. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to catch a Lee vs Oliveira live stream wherever you are in the world so you can easily stay on top of every move.

We'll be settling in for a lightweight main event this week, with UFC Fight Night 170 culminating in a face-off between Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira. While Lee holds more stamina than his opponent, with his average fight time almost doubling that of Oliveira, it may well come down to that powerful legwork we've seen from the Top-10 hopeful in the run-up to this week's UFC event.

The fight may be won in an empty arena due to recent Coronavirus concerns, it still looks set to be as intense as ever, with Lee defending his own No. 8 ranking while Oliveira looks to break into the Top 10. The audience may not be there, but you can certainly be at the heart of the action with a Lee vs Oliveira live stream.

Not only is this lightweight main event not to miss, but the rest of the card looks set to deliver this weekend. We've found plenty of ways to watch UFC Fight Night 170 online in its entirety this weekend.

Ready to get started? We're running through all the information you need to find out how to watch a UFC Fight Night 170 live stream below. We've found Lee vs Oliveira live streams for wherever you are in the world, so you can always tune in.

UFC Fight Night 170: Main Card

After the Prelims (see below for details), the main card events will roll out in the following order: Francisco Trinaldo vs John Makdessi (lightweight), Johnny Walker vs Nikita Krylov (light heavyweight), Renato Moicano vs Damir Hadžović (featherweight), Demian Maia vs Gilbert Burns (welterweight co-main event).

UFC Fight Night 170: Prelims

Make sure you maximize your value in your UFC Fight Night 170 live stream by tuning in early for the Prelims too. Tonight's bouts include: Veronica Macedo vs Bea Malecki (flyweight), Bruno Silva vs David Dvořák (bantamweight), Mayra Bueno Silva vs Maryna Moroz (flyweight), Rani Yahya vs Enrique Barzola (bantamweight), Elizeu Zaleski vs Alexey Kunchenko (welterweight), Amanda Ribas vs Randa Markos (strawweight), Jussier Formiga vs Brandon Moreno (flyweight).

Watch UFC Fight Night 170 online in the US:

ESPN+ is the best place to catch a UFC Fight Night 170 live stream in the US, and if you're a regular watcher you'll save plenty of cash with a $49.99 annual subscription. If you're just looking for a Lee vs Oliveira live stream, however, you may benefit more from the $4.99 monthly membership plan.

You can watch UFC Fight Night 170 online all the way through with ESPN+, including Prelim cards. They will kick off at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, with the main card starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Watch Lee vs Oliveira online in the UK:

You can watch UFC Fight Night 170 online in the UK using BT Sport 1 HD's coverage on Sky TV or with a BT Sport Subscription. Both are up for £25 a month right now, so you might be better off using a VPN to watch a Lee vs Oliveira live stream in the UK. This, plus the low price (just $4.99 a month!) of an ESPN+ monthly membership, comes in considerably cheaper than native UK options.

Simply grab an Express VPN subscription and you'll be able to change the IP address of your computer, freeing you from geo-blocking technology and allowing you to watch UFC Fight Night 170 online from anywhere in the world.

The action is set to begin at 9pm on Saturday, 14th of March but if you want to watch the event later, BT also offers spoiler-free replays to re-watch after the event has happened.

Watch Lee vs Oliveira online in New Zealand:

(Image credit: Future)

If you're tuning in from New Zealand we have some excellent news. You can watch Lee vs Oliveira online for free. The full card will be streamed on TSN2 from 10am NZST on Sunday, March 15.

If you want extended access to a massive range of fights over the course of the year, you can also invest in a UFC fight pass.

Live stream UFC Fight Night 170 in Australia:

If you're watching from Australia, you'll be tuning in via a UFC Fight Pass. For just a month of UFC live streams, you'll be paying $9.99, but if you plan on sticking around you can also pick up a $95.99 annual plan and save some cash in the process.

Make sure you're watching your Lee vs Oliveira live stream by 8am ACT on Sunday 15th March.

Watch Lee vs Oliveira from elsewhere in the world:

If you're trying to access a UFC Fight Night 170 live stream from a location not mentioned above, your best bet will be to grab an ESPN+ subscription and hook it up to a VPN. A VPN is a filter over the internet that protects data about your computer as you browse, and also allows you to appear as if you're in a different country. That means you can tune your IP address to a US location and access ESPN+ without geoblocks.

We've tested a wide range of VPN options when we investigated our best VPN for gaming and best VPN for Netflix guides and found ExpressVPN to be our favorite. With a massive selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. Plus, you can set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online on the go.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch a UFC Fight Night 170 live stream online:

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.

2: Connect to a US server

While you can connect to a server from any of the countries that we have laid out above, a US server will likely prove to be the easiest.



3: Head over to ESPN+

Once you've got your location set, head over to ESPN+ to buy access to the event and future UFC Fight Night live streams. Or, try one of the other countries mentioned above.