How to watch The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown online – stream with an Amazon Prime Video subscription

Nessie was the least of the Top Gear lads worries when they embarked on their third feature-length special in Scotland last year during the Coronavirus pandemic. But that didn’t stop The Grand Tour team from hitting the road for another hilarious helping of cross-country motoring madness. You can watch The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, July 30, as we'll explain below.

Previous season 4 episodes have seen Hammond, Clarkson and May burn rubber – and sometimes captaining boats – in far-flung countries including Vietnam, Cambodia, and Madagascar. This time national lockdowns meant sticking closer to home, and so our intrepid co-hosts took to exploring the highlands and islands of bonnie Scotland instead.

Despite having to swap five-star hotels for cumbersome caravans while the hospitality industry was in hibernation, the boys make it all look like a great craic (aka: a bloody good time!): whether pulling pranks, breaking down, or perilously crossing a large body of water.

Below we explain how to watch The Grand Tour Presents: Lockdown with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video. Not only will membership provide all four seasons of The Grand Tour, but on-demand access to thousands of TV shows and movies, including acclaimed Amazon Originals like Bosch, The Underground Railroad, and Clarkson’s Farm.

