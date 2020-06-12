How to watch the Future Games Show on Saturday June 13

We here at GamesRadar+ are extremely excited to bring you the Future Games Show this Saturday, June 13. You can expect more than 30 exclusive game showcases, trailers, and announcements from both indie and AAA developers, all hosted by Uncharted leading couple Nolan North and Emily Rose.

But how can you watch the Future Games Show? Well, we're here to give you the lowdown on it.

How to watch the Future Games Show

Because obviously no one in their right mind would want to miss a second of that, make sure you tune in exactly at 14:00 PDT / 17:00 EDT / 22:00 BST on Saturday, June 13. You can catch the stream by bookmarking this page, where it'll be hosted up top. Alternatively, you can head over to our Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook accounts to watch.

The Future Games Show is an hour-long event that will follow the Guerrilla Collective, Paradox Insider, and PC Gaming Show. Together, this coming Saturday is shaping up to be one of the biggest events in gaming all year, and we're sure to learn a ton of exciting news on current and next-gen consoles, game reveals, and trailers.

"We’re delighted to bring together our brilliant editorial team across brands including GamesRadar, PC Gamer, Edge Magazine, Retro Gamer, Official PlayStation Magazine and Kotaku UK to work on the Future Games Show," says GamesRadar+ Content Director Daniel Dawkins. "With its focus on console, mobile and streaming games, we believe the Future Games Show is the perfect complement to the highly successful PC Gaming Show at E3, and The Golden Joystick Awards, the world’s largest public voted games awards, which take place in November.”

Until we learn more this Saturday, here are the best upcoming games of 2020 (and beyond).