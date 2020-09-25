How to watch the Capcom Tokyo Game Show 2020 showcase and what to expect

If you're looking to tune into the Capcom Tokyo Game Show 2020 showcase, then you've come to the right place.

A Capcom Special Program is happening today at 2 pm BST / 3 pm CEST / 6 am PT / 8 am ET, and you can watch it all streaming live from the Tokyo Game Show's official YouTube channel in the embed below.

Today's stream is set to give us announcements on some of Capcom's upcoming games, including Resident Evil Village (aka Resident Evil 8), and more. The showcase looks set to run for around an hour and will also give you a look at the recently revealed Monster Hunter games coming to the Switch, including Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

The Capcom goodness doesn't stop with today's stream, though. You can expect to see more from the developer and publisher throughout the weekend, with a series of streams set to give you more chances to see some of its upcoming games. Capcom has released a schedule of everything being shown at Tokyo Games Show 2020, with a rundown of what games you can see and when. You can check out the full schedule below:

Date Time Content Saturday, September 26th 1 pm BST / 2 pm CEST / 5 am PT Opening Saturday, September 26th 1:10 pm BST / 2:10 pm CEST / 5:10 am PT Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Presentation Saturday, September 26th 1:50 pm BST / 2:50 pm CEST / 5:50 am PT Monster Hunter Rise & Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Presentation Sunday, September 27th 1:05 pm BST / 2:05 pm CEST / 5:05 am PT Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Presentation Sunday, September 27th 1:40 pm BST / 2:40 pm CEST / 5:40 am PT Resident Evil Village Presentation

The Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition that's being shown during a stream this weekend was first revealed during the recent PS5 showcase, revealing that the next-gen edition will be making use of the PS5 hardware with ray-tracing, DualSense support, and 3D audio. You can get more information about the games Capcom is showing this weekend from its official website here.

