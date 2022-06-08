How to watch Ms. Marvel online - stream the new Marvel show for less

The latest MCU hero has been getting impressive reviews and comparisons to Into the Spider-Verse, so how can you watch Ms. Marvel online to see what the fuss is about? Don't worry, we're not going to string you along - all you need to stream Ms. Marvel is a Disney Plus membership (opens in new tab). There are other options, of course, but this is the cheapest and easiest method overall.
So, how much is that going to cost you? We've listed a detailed breakdown of how to watch Ms. Marvel in your region for less below, but in general, you won't be paying more than the price of a couple of lattes. Short of a free subscription via contract (a la Verizon in the USA (opens in new tab) or O2 in the UK (opens in new tab)), there's no way to stream Ms. Marvel for less right now.
You can find better-value options, though. To get you maximum bang for your buck, we've rounded up the top Disney Plus sign-up deals further down the page. Simply click your region to jump right there.
Just remember, this series drops new episodes each Wednesday and there are six in total as has been the case with every Marvel TV show so far on the service. With that in mind, you'll either need to pick up two months of Disney's streaming service or wait to get a membership until June 13 so you can watch Ms. Marvel in its entirety (its finale airs July 13).
Watch Ms. Marvel online - USA
Disney Plus | $7.99 per month (opens in new tab)
Want the cheapest way to watch Ms. Marvel online? Get yourself the basic membership listed here. However, keep in mind that episodes drop on a weekly basis. In other words, you'll need a subscription until the finale arrives on July 13... or you'll need to sign up as of June 13 so you can stream Ms. Marvel in its entirety before cancelling your membership. Thinking of sticking around to see She-Hulk later this year? It's worth considering the $79.99 annual fee (opens in new tab) instead. That deal offers 12 months for the price of 10, so will save you around $16 overall. Another alternative would be the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month (or $19.99p/m if you'd prefer to go without Hulu ads) (opens in new tab).
Watch Ms. Marvel - Canada
Disney Plus | $11.99 per month (opens in new tab)
If you want to stream Ms. Marvel for as little as possible, the regular monthly subscription for Disney is the cheapest option right now (unfortunately for us, the Disney Plus free trial (opens in new tab) is no longer active). However, bear in mind that it's not the best offer in terms of value - that honor goes to the annual $119.99 deal (opens in new tab), furnishing you with 12 months for the price of 10.
Watch Ms. Marvel - UK
Disney Plus | £7.99 per month (opens in new tab)
As with Loki, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight, the only place to see this Marvel show is Disney's streaming service. Short of hitting O2's offer (opens in new tab) of six months of Disney Plus with certain contracts, your cheapest way to watch Ms. Marvel would be with the monthly sub. Still, it's worth at least considering the £79.90 (opens in new tab) annual membership. It is more expensive to begin with, true, but it's better value in the long run because you're getting 12 months for the price of 10.
Stream Ms. Marvel - Australia
Disney Plus | $11.99 per month (opens in new tab)
You can stream Ms. Marvel exclusively on Disney's streaming service, and your cheapest ticket in is the standard monthly rate seen here. It's worth your while considering the $119.99 annual fee (opens in new tab) if you want to stick around for She-Hulk, though. It's better value for money on the whole because you gain 12 months for the price of 10.
Watch Ms. Marvel - India
Disney Plus with Hotstar (Premium) | ₹299 per month (opens in new tab) / ₹1499 a year (opens in new tab)
Hoping to watch Ms. Marvel in India? No problem - Disney Plus Hotstar bundles are your chance. Pick up the Premium tier and you'll get multiplex and new Indian movies to go with Hotstar specials, a lack of ads, and Full HD streaming accompanied by Dolby 5.1 audio for your trouble. Content is available in English or with several dubbed options as well, and it's even better value if you pick the annual option - you're saving a massive ₹2088 a year compared to the ₹299 monthly fees.
Get Disney Plus deals where you are
Check for Disney Plus deals in your region (opens in new tab)
If you can't see your region listed above, we'd recommend checking to see if Disney Plus exists in your area - if it does, you'll find Ms. Marvel there. And if the streaming service isn't available for you just yet, don't give up. It'll be coming soon, as the company has promised a worldwide rollout over the next few years.
