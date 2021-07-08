How to watch July's PlayStation State of Play

Want to know how to watch today's PlayStation State of Play? Don't worry, you've come to the right place.

The July 8 State of Play is set to start today at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST, and PlayStation has already confirmed that the show is set to last for 30 minutes, with the centerpiece being a 15-minute demo of the PS5 exclusive Deathloop. It has also been confirmed that we can expect a look at a selection of indies and third-party titles.



You can watch the showcase on PlayStation's Twitch and YouTube page, as well as via the embed video down below.

With such a large chunk of time carved out for Deathloop, it's likely we'll get our best look yet at Arkane Lyon's upcoming FPS. If you've been out of the loop with it (sorry), the shooter, which is due to release on September 14, sees you trying to break the timeloop that sees lead character Cole trapped on Blackreef Island. However, you'll also be able to invade other players' games as Julianna, taking on their Cole and trying to keep him in the loop. It's an innovative take on Arkane's usual design, and we can wait to get another look at it in action this evening.

While we have an idea of what to expect, we also have a clear sense of what isn't going to be a part of the show today. PlayStation has been keen to let viewers know that Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, and PS5 PSVR will not be a part of this showcase. However, in a PlayStation blog post, it was teased that more news will be coming in the summer.

Of course, this showcase follows last month's E3 2021, which PlayStation didn't take part in, so many eyes will be on this to see if they have any surprises up their sleeve. Considering the recent rumor that PlayStation would announce the acquistion of Bluepoint games during a State of Play, there could yet be a huge surprise in store this evening.

For more on what to expect from Sony this year, be sure to check out our upcoming PS5 games guide.