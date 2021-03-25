How to watch Invincible - where to stream every episode of the animated superhero TV series where you are

When it comes to the superhero genre, it's fair to say the market is fairly saturated with Marvel and DC (whether that's over-saturated, we'll let you make up your own mind about that...).

Following seventeen year old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) as he begins to develop powers like his superhero father (J. K. Simmons), Invincible brings something different to the table. An American animated series, featuring some potentially familiar voices, find out how to watch Invincible as it lands exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and listen out for performances from Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogan, Zachary Quinto, Ezra Miller and many, many more.

Amazon Prime Video: Watch the best movies on Amazon Prime Video

Based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman - co-creator of The Walking Dead - Amazon Studios has the distribution rights, meaning you'll be able to watch Invincible on Amazon's very own streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, from March 26 when the first three episodes will be dropped.

With a total of eight episodes in its first season, the further five episodes will then be released on Amazon Prime Video on a weekly basis. That means the final episode will land on April 30.

Considering Amazon Prime Video offers new subscribers a 30-day free trial, this means you have the opportunity to watch Invincible completely for free if you time your sign up right.

As well as this brand new TV series, Amazon Prime Video is filled to the brim with fantastic entertainment including Amazon Originals like Jack Ryan, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. In great company, find out how to watch Invincible as it lands on Amazon Prime Video, with more information on cost and that free trial below.

How to watch Invincible worldwide

Amazon Prime Video| From $8.99 a month

Invincible is arriving on Amazon Prime Video on March 26, whether you're in the US, UK, Canada, or anywhere around the world with access to Prime Video. In the US and UK, you're able to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video on its own for $8.99/£5.99 a month. Otherwise you can pay for a full Amazon Prime membership, including access to Amazon Music, Prime Reading, free delivery and more, as well as being able to watch Prime Video's library. Choose between a monthly or annual payment plan from $12.99/£7.99/CA$7.99/€7.99/AU$6.99 a month, or $119/£79/CA$79/€69/AU$59 a year. Whichever way you choose to access Prime Video, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial if you're a new customer. If you're a student, you'll be able to get Amazon Prime Video at a discounted rate of $6.49 a month for students in the US. In the UK, you can get the full Prime membership with 50% off for £3.99 a month, or £39 a year, with both the US and UK offering an incredible six month free trial before paying anything. Valid EBT card holders can also enjoy Prime Video for $5.99 a month.

Want more?

Hungry for the best possible TV setup at home? Be sure to take a look at our list of the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers).

For more streaming options, on the other hand, be sure to take a look at our guides to the latest HBO Max prices and deals, our new Peacock TV costs roundup, and the best Disney Plus bundles.

For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.