How to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time online - where to stream the anime sci-fi where you are

Surreal, bleak, and visually spectacular, the smash hit Rebuild of Evangelion series wraps up with Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time.

Nine years in the making, the fourth and final instalment finds Shinji Ikari at his lowest ebb, trundling aimlessly around the deserted outskirts of Tokyo-3 as the Final Impact looms. An utterly mesmerising Japanese animated sci-fi film that has smashed records in the country, find out how to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time as it lands exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Based on the Neon Genesis Evangelion 90s TV series, albeit considerably less complex, Rebuild of Evangelion is set in a post-apocalyptic vision of the future, shaped by destructive Angels.

The only thing standing in the way of total devastation are the Evangelion, giant bio-machine mecha piloted by the few human survivors, whose tortured psyches are as fragile as the world they're trying to save.

Amazon Studios has the distribution rights to this gripping and gut-wrenching film, and you'll be able to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time on Amazon's very own streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, from August 13.

Considering Amazon Prime Video offers new subscribers a 30-day free trial, this means you have the opportunity to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time completely for free.

Find out how to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time as it lands on Amazon Prime Video, with more information on cost and that free trial below.

How to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time worldwide

Amazon Prime Video| From $8.99 a month Amazon Prime Video| From $8.99 a month

Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time is arriving on Amazon Prime Video on August 13, whether you're in the US, UK, Canada, or anywhere around the world with access to Prime Video. In the US and UK, you're able to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video on its own for $8.99/£5.99 a month. Otherwise you can pay for a full Amazon Prime membership, including access to Amazon Music, Prime Reading, free delivery and more, as well as being able to watch Prime Video's library. Choose between a monthly or annual payment plan from $12.99/£7.99/CA$7.99/€7.99/AU$6.99 a month, or $119/£79/CA$79/€69/AU$59 a year. Whichever way you choose to access Prime Video, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial if you're a new customer. If you're a student, you'll be able to get Amazon Prime Video at a discounted rate of $6.49 a month for students in the US. In the UK, you can get the full Prime membership with 50% off for £3.99 a month, or £39 a year, with both the US and UK offering an incredible six month free trial before paying anything. Valid EBT card holders can also enjoy Prime Video for $5.99 a month. View Deal

