How to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time online - where to stream the anime sci-fi where you are

Surreal, bleak, and visually spectacular, the smash hit Rebuild of Evangelion series wraps up with Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time.
Nine years in the making, the fourth and final instalment finds Shinji Ikari at his lowest ebb, trundling aimlessly around the deserted outskirts of Tokyo-3 as the Final Impact looms. An utterly mesmerising Japanese animated sci-fi film that has smashed records in the country, find out how to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time as it lands exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Based on the Neon Genesis Evangelion 90s TV series, albeit considerably less complex, Rebuild of Evangelion is set in a post-apocalyptic vision of the future, shaped by destructive Angels.
The only thing standing in the way of total devastation are the Evangelion, giant bio-machine mecha piloted by the few human survivors, whose tortured psyches are as fragile as the world they're trying to save.
Amazon Studios has the distribution rights to this gripping and gut-wrenching film, and you'll be able to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time on Amazon's very own streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, from August 13.
Considering Amazon Prime Video offers new subscribers a 30-day free trial, this means you have the opportunity to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time completely for free.
Find out how to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time as it lands on Amazon Prime Video, with more information on cost and that free trial below.
How to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time worldwide
