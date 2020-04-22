How to watch Doctor Who online: stream every season for free around the world

Want to know how to watch Doctor Who online? We've done the research and can help you find the best options to enjoy all 12 seasons of the modern era and settle down to stream Doctor Who. Season 12 finished not so long ago, so you're free to binge through the entire thing now, which is great if you're not keen on waiting week by week when a new season begins.

We've got you covered on how to catch up on everything that came before too. So let's get down to it. Look below for all the latest options on how to watch Doctor Who online in the UK, USA and beyond.

How to watch Doctor Who online for free in the UK

Streaming via the BBC iPlayer is by far the best option used by millions of viewers. iPlayer is available on smart TVs, mobile, tablet, iPad, laptop, streaming sticks or gaming console. This is a neat option if the kids have taken over the living room TV because you picked up a sweet Nintendo Switch bundle lately. Or as another alternative, there's also the handy website TVPlayer.com which allows you to live stream a bunch of other UK freeview channels too.

Stream Doctor Who online in the USA

Over in the US, if your cable package includes BBC America, then you're set up pretty nicely as the new season is included for streaming on the website or app. Annoyingly though, we found that the first season of Doctor Who is not available for some reason.

So if you want to go back to the 2005 and season one, then you'll need to look elsewhere. Maybe checking out the BBC iPlayer UK option mentioned above by using a VPN (see below) is the best option for you.

Watch Doctor Who online for free around the world

If you're not in the UK, then geo-blocking is going to block access to free UK streaming services if you try and get access. Well, most of the time...

Thankfully for all you holiday-makers and business travellers, you can get your device to think it's back in the UK via a handy VPN app. A VPN changes your IP address to a country of your choice, opening up a world of local alternative streaming options. VPNs are excellent for boosting your online privacy and security settings too from malicious snoopers.

There are lots (too many!) of VPN providers out there and we've tested a wide range of them on our best VPN for Netflix guide and found that ExpressVPN not only comes out on top for streaming global content but we find it's got the best selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world along with reassuring privacy options. We especially love how the app can be set to automatically protect you on any public Wi-Fi, making browsing and shopping online less risky at a cafe or on public transport.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to get ready to watch Doctor Who online:

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.

2: Connect the server to the relevant location

So for Doctor Who, that would be anywhere in the UK. A London server is usually the default, but you can pick any of the British city suggestions it offers.

3: Head over to BBC iPlayer

This free UK service allows you to stream Doctor Who online and we're talking every season.

How to watch old Doctor Who episodes and seasons

The BBC iPlayer has all the previous 11 seasons of Doctor Who since the revival of the show in 2005. If you want to really wind back the clocks though, then you might be interested to know that the new streaming service, BritBox, has all the classic episodes starting in the 1960s. Naturally, you'll need to turn on your VPN to get around any geo-restrictions involved.