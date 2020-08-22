How to watch the Warner Bros. Montreal Batman game reveal at DC Fandome

The DC Fandome event is officially underway and we're here to help you find out how to watch the Warner Bros. Montreal Batman game reveal during it.

Before we dive in to the nitty-gritty, the first thing you'll need to do is to head to the DC Fandome website here. Once you've signed up, you'll be able to catch the Batman game reveal from 10:25am PDT / 1:25pm EDT / 6:25pm BST. We don't know officially that this is a Batman game, but there's plenty of reasons to suspect it will be.



First up, has been an ARG that's been running all week through the r3dakt3d social channel. Fans have been asked to work through a series of clues, all with plenty of Batman, and more specifically Gotham Knights, connections. After that wrapped up, it pointed to the DC Fandome event starting time for this panel, which so far, so obvious. Next up is the fact that Warner Bros. Montreal has been teasing a game for a while with some pretty specific Batman references. Considering this is the studio that also worked on Batman: Arkham Origins, there's history here too.

There's at least one other gaming reveal due to take place during this event, which is a first proper look at Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. And of course, there's plenty of comic and film news to come from this extravaganza, so make sure you check our DC Fandome schedule to make sure you don't miss a single second of DC news.

