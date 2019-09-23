Arkham Origins studio is definitely teasing a new Batman game

Update: WB Games is doubling down on the new Batman title tease. On September 23 they tweeted "Capture the Knight / Cape sur la nuit" along with a video that features shifting symbols.

Eagle-eyed fans recognized the Court of Owls logo, which is a mysterious group that runs all of Gotham City. In a now-deleted tweet, Scott Snyder, the author of modern Batman arcs that include the Court of Owls, wrote "Wait for it... #bewarethecourtofowls."

Capture the Knight / Cape sur la nuit pic.twitter.com/yMFXMd4djUSeptember 23, 2019

Batman Day was on September 21, celebrating the caped figure's 1939 debut in Detective Comics. That's why there was a Fortnite x Batman event at the weekend, and it's also why the Epic Games Store is giving away loads of Batman games for free. So we shouldn't be surprised that WB Games Montreal, the studio responsible for Batman: Arkham Origins, should fire off a celebratory tweet to mark the occasion.

Except it's not as straightforward as that. For one, this is the first tweet from WB Games Montreal since 2015, which was the last time the studio shipped something (it was DLC for the Rocksteady-helmed Batman: Arkham Knight). Since then the studio has quietly worked on a DC-related title, with job advertisements on its official site confirming that it will be "AAA". Oh, and the studio has never before tweeted about Batman Day.

But what makes it even less straightforward is the tweet itself:

@WBGamesMTL is proud to celebrate Batman’s 80th anniversary with rest of the world during #BatmanDay #Batman80 pic.twitter.com/4VGz9kBWxjSeptember 22, 2019

Throughout the embedded video above, several barely perceptible symbols appear. It's rumoured that these symbols, which seem to reference demons and owls, could point to the appearance of Ra's Al Ghul and the Court of Owls in the alleged forthcoming game.

That could be complete crock of course, but it's hard to ignore the connections, and remember this coy to-and-fro between Warner Bros. employees last week. It feels more likely than not that we'll see a new Batman game soon.

