How to watch UFC 247 live stream online: Jones vs Reyes in any country

Tonight two greats take on two wannabe contenders with Jon Jones Vs Dominick Reyes in the men's bout and Valentina Shevchenko Vs Katlyn Chookagian in the women's fight in the Octagon. Will the fight go with the favorites with a first-round knockout or will the up and comers shock the fighting world? Find out for yourself with a UFC 247 live stream as we tell you how to tune in from any country.

Most attention and excitement for this event is based around the title fight between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes. One is defending his belt and his position as one of the greatest fighters of all time, the other is an undefeated up-and-coming fighter who is yet to face a real challenge.

Obviously, with Jones’ position as the #1 fighter currently in the league with 0 losses and a whole shelf full of world records, Reyes winning this match will set its mark in MMA history.

It’s exciting but not the sole reason to jump on a UFC 247 live stream. Yet again, Valentina Shevchenko will be lighting up the stage in a women’s flyweight bout against Katlyn Chookagian.

Much like Jones and Reyes, we’re not entirely sure this will be a fair fight. Shevchenko has quickly worked her way through her division, defending her title with ease and now Chookagian will be the next to take on the fast kicks and heavy punches of the champion Shevchenko.

To finish off the main card, the knockout king Derrick Lewis will be defending his heavyweight title. Of his 22 wins, 18 have been knockouts, putting him in a tie for most knockouts in UFC history. Will this fight end the same way…? Most likely.

No matter which of the action-packed bouts you’re looking to catch, a UFC 247 live stream is looking like a worthy investment. So how do you watch it? Scroll down to find out where in your country it is airing.

Live stream UFC 247 in the US:

If you’re a keen follower of UFC you won’t be surprised to hear the place to catch the UFC 247 will be ESPN+. In fact, ESPN has the exclusive American rights to the event.

And if you’re new to ESPN then we would advise skipping the standalone pay-per-view option. You’ll get the most value by opting for the UFC bundle. It doesn’t come cheap at $84.98 but it will get you both the ability to watch UFC 247 and a year-long subscription to ESPN+, making it the best value option.

But if you’ve already been getting your sports fix from ESPN then you’ll have to simply invest in the PPV on its own. This will cost you $64.99. If you try and log onto your ESPN account while out of the country, you will find it blocked. But don’t worry you can still watch the event while on holiday through the use of a VPN.

The event can be watched on ESPN+ on Saturday. Preliminary fights kick off at around 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. But if you really want your money’s worth, early preliminary fights start at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

Watch Jones vs Reyes in the UK:

Hallelujah, UK fans can skip the pay-per-view! BT Sport has the exclusive rights (much like ESPN in the US) to UFC in the UK and although they normally charge per event, this time they are letting it slide.

Instead, just head to BT Sport 2 on the Sunday (or very late Saturday night if you will) to watch all of the action go down. Prelims start at a painfully early 1am and the main card will start at an even worse 3am - sorry UK fans!

There is a glimmer of hope for those that can’t stand the idea of staying up that late for the fight, BT does replays on their site and they don’t even have any spoilers! That means you can get a good night’s rest and watch it the next day with ease.

There’s even a monthly BT Sport pass if you want to watch it on the BT Sport App or online, if you don’t already subscribe to it.

Catch a UFC 247 live stream in New Zealand:

New Zealand fans have Sky Arena for this UFC coverage. You’ll be paying $39.95 for the pay-per-view but here’s the catch. Sky does not include prelims or early prelims meaning you are just getting the main card.

You can catch the main event on Sky Arena at 4pm on the Sunday or if you want to see the entire event including the prelim fights, consider investing in a VPN (more on that below) and watching on the likes of ESPN or BT Sport or getting a UFC Fight Pass.

Live stream UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes in Australia:

For anyone who is looking to sit down and enjoy the carnage of a UFC 247 live stream over in Australia, there is just one choice for you - Main Event. Unlike the lucky old brits, you’ll be forking out a decent chunk of money to watch this event - $54.95 to be exact.

The action will begin for Australian fans on the Sunday with footage beginning at 2am on the Sunday. Obviously, that’s pretty early which is why Main Event is saving you the early start with reshows at 8pm and then every six hours from 6am.

Watch UFC 247 from elsewhere in the world:

Don't live in any of the countries mentioned above? You are likely to find that most of these streaming services are geo-blocked while you're abroad, stopping you from accessing them. However, there is an easy solution - a VPN.

A VPN is a service that allows you to alter your IP address to appear like you're back home. That means you can appear to be back in the UK, the US, New Zealand, Australia or pretty much any country with viewing options for UFC 247.

