How to turn off PS5 adaptive triggers haptic feedback

There are plenty of reasons you might want to turn off the PS5 adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, even if they're pretty nifty. If you need to switch them off for accessibility reasons or just personal preference, Sony has made it easy to do so. Here's how to find that option in the PS5 menu.
- From the PS5 home screen, go to the gear icon to open Settings
- Scroll down to Accessories
- Scroll down to Controllers
- To disable the haptic feedback, choose Vibration Intensity and set it to Off
- To disable the adaptive triggers, choose Trigger Effect Intensity and set it to Off
If you have more than one DualSense controller you'll need to change the settings for both. To turn them back on, or adjust the strength of either sensation, just head back into the same menu.
