How to get the Froggy Chair in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Finding the Froggy Chair in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is thankfully finally possible with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 . After a year and a half without it, you’re probably desperate to see how to get the Froggy Chair in Animal Crossing and the answer, as is so often the case with Animal Crossing: New Horizons , all about patience. The good news is that there are a few extra steps you can take to make sure you find it as fast as possible.

As revealed by Nintendo Wire on Twitter , the Froggy Chair can be found in six different attractive flavours. This includes some fetching patterned designs with spots and giraffe print that mean you don’t always have to go traditional green. With so many ways to customise our island abodes with Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise , it seems only right that the series iconic chair has been upgraded for 2021.

Where to find the Froggy Chair in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The good news is that the Froggy Chair is not limited to just one place. Since the arrival of the update, searching the hashtag on Twitter shows that people have been finding the Froggy chair everywhere in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

1. Nook’s Cranny

Yes, you can buy the Froggy Chair from the Nook twins. You’ll just have to get lucky with what’s in your shop. This means of course making sure you check your shop every day but also the shops of all of your friends. Go and be the person who asks other people so much that they’ll actually just start telling you every day that they don’t have your Froggy Chair.

2. From Redd

Redd’s new permanent abode on Harv’s Island means that the ‘totally legitimate’ art dealer always has at least one piece of rarer furniture for sale. This means you might just find your Froggy Chair hiding in the darkness of his shop. You’ll just have to pay 100,000 bells to have him set up and shop. Pretty expensive for the pleasure of having him potentially swindle you on a regular basis. But hey, Froggy Chair.

3. As gifts from villagers

And finally, the Froggy Chair is just a regular item, even if one we all have attached absurd value to. This means that your fellow islanders will also be able to give it as a gift. So whenever Aurora or Bam come over asking if you have room in your pockets for a present or want to do a trade, don’t say no. You might just be missing out on your very own Froggy Chair.

