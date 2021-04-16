How to become a zombie in Warzone and battle the living

Knowing how to become a zombie in Warzone opens up a whole new gameplay mechanic in the battle royale, swapping guns for grabby hands and a taste for human flesh. Once you become an undead soldier you'll be able to leap over buildings, sniff out enemies from a distance, and generally terrorize Verdansk like never before. In order to become a zombie in Warzone you do need to squad up, as this counts as a respawn in Call of Duty Warzone so Solos won't cut it, though you can always matchmake with random players if you don't have anyone to team up with. If you want to join the army of the undead, then here's everything you need to know about how to become a zombie in Warzone.

How to become a zombie in Warzone

If you want to become a zombie in Warzone, then your first step is to head to either Shipwreck or Prison in the southeast corner of the map. As you approach you'll see white particles floating in the air above the area, then as you enter the red circles marked over them on the map you'll hit a pocket of green gas and immediately start losing health as you would in the regular gas cloud.

Let your health drop down to zero in this green fog, then follow the prompt to give up to speed things along a bit. Now, instead of being sent to the Gulag, you'll become a zombie in Warzone and respawn while falling from the sky. You don't have a parachute, but as you can't take fall damage in undead form this doesn't matter, and as soon as you've landed with a thud you can head out to terrorise the living.

Once you become a zombie in Warzone you won't be able to use weapons, but you have a strong melee attack and fast sprint speed that you can use to rush enemies. You also have a charged jump that can launch you over buildings at least three storeys high, along with gas grenades and an EMP blast which you can switch between by pressing up on the d-pad. Another benefit of being a zombie is heightened senses, represented by a constant UAV-style ping on your map to highlight nearby enemies, who also have a purple glow surrounding them when you get close so they stand out. This makes you perfect as a scout for your squad, letting you tag or otherwise point out enemy locations they wouldn't otherwise be able to see.

Bear in mind that you have little health and no armor, so launching a full frontal assault on a group of opponents will most likely get you killed (again), but quickly picking them off individually is a sound tactic. If you do get eliminated in undead form then there's no Gulag for you and you've already respawned, but other members of your squad can still buy you back in the usual manner.