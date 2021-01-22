Hitman 3 keypad codes: How to unlock all keypad doors and safes

Hitman 3 keypad codes are a new addition to the series, allowing you to manually input four digit combinations to open door and unlock safes. Sometimes you'll find these keypad codes written on displays or notes, while for others you'll need to overhear the right conversation between loose-lipped NPCs or piece together some clues as you go about your Hitman 3 business. It's well worth finding these keypad combinations, as the doors you open can provide access to useful new areas, while safes often contain handy items or revealing intel. Whatever you're trying to open, our set of Hitman 3 keypad codes will ensure that no lock can hold you back.

Hitman 3 tips | Hitman 3 Mission Stories and all assassinations | Hitman 3 explosive golf ball | Hitman 3 Elusive Targets | Hitman 3 secret ending

Dubai Hitman 3 keypad codes

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Level 0: Staff Area door codes

There are two doors with keypad codes leading from the Atrium to the Staff Area, with one in the corner above the stairs coming up from Level -1 and the other behind the small bar on the way up to Level 1. They share the same door code written on the Meeting Room whiteboard, which is 4706.

Levels 2 and 3: Security Rooms safe codes

The Security Room on the right of the map on Level 2, and the Security Room on Level 3 both have safes containing the Evacuation Keycards needed to trigger the VIP Evacuation Protocol. Handily the safe code of 6927 is the same for both, and is pinned to the notice board in the Level 3 Security Room.

Level 5: Guest Bedroom safe code

You can access the Guest Bedroom in the Penthouse area by stealing the key from the Penthouse Staff member in the Level 4 Storage room, or by forcing the door with a lockpick/crowbar. Inside, there's a note attached to the computer revealing the safe code of 7465, and the safe is in the corner near the television.

Dartmoor Hitman 3 keypad codes

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Level 2: Alexa Carlisle's Office safe code

Depending on whether you've found all of the Hitman 3 Death In The Family Dartmoor Clues and solved the mystery, this may have been opened for you already. If not, there's a button on the arm of Alexa Carlisle's chair behind the desk, which moves a painting on the wall to the side and reveals the safe. There are a series of symbols above it, which can be linked to items in the room with numbers on plaques beside them, and the safe code you'll get when you put these all together is 1975.

Berlin Hitman 3 keypad codes

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Level -2: Rolf Hirschmuller's Office safe code

In the lower section of the building controlled by the bikers you'll find Rolf Hirschmuller's Office, and according to the nearby tech staff the code for the safe is aptly the year that the Berlin Wall fell. That historical moment happened in 1989, so punch the into the safe to open it up.

Chongqing Hitman 3 keypad codes

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Level 2: ICA Apartment door code

You can initially access the ICA Apartment by dropping down from the roof and climbing in through the window, but if you listen to the answering machine messages by the bed you'll learn the entry code for the apartment, and the facility, is 0118.

Level 0: ICA Facility Container Entrance door code

Around the side of the Restaurant is the entrance to the ICA Facility, disguised as a set of freight containers. If you didn't already get the door code of 0118 from the ICA Apartment answering machine, there's also an employee pacing outside who will say it out loud before entering.

Level 1: Laundromat door code

Either this is a huge coincidence, or ICA security is not as tight as it should be, because the code for the door at the back of the Laundromat is also 0118.

Level 4: The Block near Benchmark Lab door code

Beyond the Benchmark Lab on Level 4 is a stairwell in the corner, with a keypad door to access it. In Hush's Private Lab on Level 5 you'll find a whiteboard which reveals 2552 as the general access code for the building.

Level 5: Hush's Private Lab and Therapy Room external door codes

To enter either of these rooms from the external balcony you need the same keypad code, which you can even see through the window from the balcony, so use 2552 again.

Level 0: Arcade door code

At the base of Hush's building you'll find an Arcade in the corner, and in the rear room is a keypad door to take a back route to the upper floors. Guess what? The code is also 2552 – evidently Hush's security is as good as the ICA's.

Level 0: Arcade courtyard shortcut hatch code

In the courtyard to the rear the Arcade, there's a hatch tucked behind some blue and orange crates which opens up a shortcut route directly into Level -3 of the ICA Facility. Once again, the magic code you need is 2552.

Mendoza Hitman 3 keypad codes

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Level 1: Wine Fridge lasers code

To access the precious bottle of wine, you need the Wine Fridge code to disable the lasers. The wine is a 1945 Grand Paladin, you overhear the code being hinted at as the "last year of World War 2", and a note by the keypad says "it's a vintage year" – if you still haven't figured it out, the code to disable the lasers is 1945, which is a bit on the nose.

Level 3: Villa Basement safe code

You'll need to do some investigating to solve this one, so listen for a discussion between guards outside the Villa, who say the code for the safe is the year Don Archibald Yates and his wife got married. Upstairs in the Level 5 Villa Office you can grab a calendar from the wall, indicating it is April 2021 and the couple are marking their "crystal anniversary" – as this celebrates 15 years of marriage, this makes the safe code 2006.

Carpathian Mountains Hitman 3 keypad codes

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Laboratory door code

The only keypad code in this final mission comes right at the start, where you need to access a store room for a crowbar so you can escape. There aren't many clues around for this one, other than the massive poster on the wall stating 1979 – enter that, and you're golden.