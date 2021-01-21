Hitman 3 Elusive Targets: When will time-limited contracts be returning in Hitman 3?

Lots of players want to know if Hitman 3 Elusive Targets are coming back for Agent 47's final outing, as these offered interesting and challenging contracts in the previous instalments. If you weren't aware of them prior to Hitman 3, the Elusive Targets were a series of mission that were each only available for a short window of time, where the objective was to track down a unique target using limited information and assassinate them.

The kicker was, however, that you only got one shot at taking out each target, and once the mission ended in any way (unless you restarted it) you could not replay it, meaning the stakes were high for succeeding under pressure. Performing well and completing contracts unlocked exclusive suits to add to your wardrobe, as rewards for your skilled demonstrations. There aren't many details yet about what's happening with them next, but here's everything we know so far about Hitman 3 Elusive Targets.

Will there be Hitman 3 Elusive Targets?

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

The short answer is yes, there will be Elusive Targets in Hitman 3, which makes sense as they were a popular element of the previous games in the series. Unfortunately at this stage we don't have much more information on them though, other than what was stated on an IO Interactive blog post about game modes back in 2020:

"The stakes are high and the clock is ticking. Elusive Targets are the ultimate Hitman challenge and are designed to offer an exciting, pulse-pounding experience. You need to track down a unique target, with little-to-no help from the HUD or Instinct and hatch a plan to eliminate them on the fly. Good luck. In Hitman 3, we’re making some changes to the Elusive Target formula that we’ll reveal at a later date."

From that description, it doesn't sound like Hitman 3 Elusive Targets will stray far from the previous format, so perhaps the changes to the formula mentioned will involve making them available for a longer window of opportunity or replayable again at a later date. Now the game has been released we can expect more information on the Hitman 3 Elusive Targets soon, so bookmark this page and we'll update it as soon as we know more.