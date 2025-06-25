007 First Light could feature live-service missions in the vein of Hitman, as IO Interactive teases "you could expect that we'll be applying some of our learnings from World of Assassination to Bond"

Hitman developer IO Interactive hints that there's a good chance 007 First Light could be getting some live service elements of its own, following in the footsteps of World of Assassination.

One of the Hitman World of Assassination trilogy's biggest standouts was its elusive targets, which are time-sensitive missions that have you attempt to assassinate a specific target in a one-and-done mission where failure means it's gone forever (well, it did, until IO started doing reruns and introduced Elusive Target Arcade).

Speaking to The Game Business (via GameSpot ), IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak says: "We obviously have tons of experience now from World of Assassination, and tons of experience on how to extend a single-player experience by giving desirable free content to players."

While he says that "the first objective with 007 First Light is to come out with the best possible, most impactful journey for gamers," he adds that once that's all sorted, "you could expect that we'll be applying some of our learnings from World of Assassination to Bond."

Obviously, James Bond is a bit more fantastical than Agent 47 – who is extremely methodical even when dressed as a giant flamingo. Abrak acknowledged this will play into the future of 007 First Light, saying, "That gives us more challenges to play with… besides the things that we are able to do in Hitman, we can do more actiony things and more kinetic challenges in Bond."

Granted we haven't seen any live gameplay from 007 First Light yet, but from the gameplay snippets seen during the announcement trailer, it certainly looks like a far more action-packed game than Hitman.



We spoke with IO's 007 franchise director Jonathan Lacaille during Summer Game Fest 2025, who said "We are leaning a lot on what IOI does best."